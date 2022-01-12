January 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Ride Share Assault. Hillman Garage Delay. Annapolis Town Center News. More Snow??

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A ride-share driver was assaulted and robbed at knifepoint near Arundel Mills Mall. Schools are offering more first-dose vaccines at six upcoming clinics. Annapolis has delayed the demolition of the Hillman Garage by a month. Franchot alerts parents about a letter from the IRS about the Child Tax Credit. Lots of new things to explore at the Annapolis Town Center! And we can use some more local businesses to spotlight! Give me some leads!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Serious talk for a minute–and a favor to ask. A good friend of mine and probably thousands of you… Rob Timm from WRNR needs or help. I did the morning show with him for a few years and he is so kind and one of the funniest guys I know. He is suffering from throat cancer–not good for a radio guy. If you can spare a few dollars, go to gofundme.comand just search for Rob Timm with two ms at the end and make a donation. If you can’t, please give it a share. Thanks. OK, let’s get into the news… shall we?

A rideshare driver narrowly escaped being seriously injured. Yesterday morning near the Arundel Mills Mall, a rideshare pulled up to pick up a fare. There were too many to fit in the car and when the group was told that, they pulled a knife, kicked and punched the driver, stole his phone, punctured a tire, and fled the scene. The victim received a minor injury to his hand, but the Anne Arundel County Police are looking for three black males and one black female wearing dark clothing.

The County Health Department and schools are teaming up again to get vaccinations into the arms of the five and up crowd with six vaccination clinics at elementary schools. These are first dose clinics and all will be from 5 pm to 730 pm. They are Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the next three weeks at Woodside in Glen Burnie and Georgetown East in Annapolis. Markey in Glen Burnie, and Hebron-Harman in Hanover. And Sunset in the Dena and Rippling Woods in Glen Burnie. You need to get an appointment at aacps.org/covidvaccines and the links will be live at 7 pm tonight!

Brooks DuBose from The Capital sniffed this one out. The City has delayed the long awaited demolition of the Hillman Garage by a month. The Mayor told The Capital that they have not finished negotiating the contract for the $62 million project and it still needs to be approved by the full council. Annapolis does not have a good track record with major projects and this delay brings the completion of the garage likely into the tourist season in 2023. I am still unclear how this is getting paid for. The Mayor has said the partnership of the construction companies will do the garage and the City Dock project for no taxpayer money and will be compensated from operations of the garage. I’m anxious to see the contract and the money because if I were a contractor, I would not be too anxious to front $62 million dollars to be repaid from the revenue of a garage that only brought in $1.5 million the year before COVID. That is a 42-year wait for an ROI. I guess we’ll see!

Comptroller Franchot is alerting taxpayers to be on the lookout for an IRS Letter 6419 about the Child Tax Credit. If you received payments in advance, you may end up getting a smaller refund or owing taxes. This letter explains what you need to do to file properly. So keep an eye out for that. Franchot also said that it applies only to your Federal return and not the State one. This year, no blanket extensions to file–taxes are due on Monday the 18th of April because the 15th is Good Friday!

And I tossed an update on EyeOnAnnaolis.net yesterday with some Annapolis Town Center News. The Tuscan Prime Steakhouse and Dolce Bar is opening on Monday for a soft open–you can make reservations on their site. Vibe Annapolis, a new entertainment venue where Union Jacks was, is tentatively looking at a late February opening. Life Time, an uber high-end fitness club is taking over the 24 Hour Fitness spot and will open this Fall–how uber high end you ask? They bill themselves as a “luxury athletic resort”. Offenbachers is out and moving to the Mall, but there is a similar sore moving into that place. Coastal Flats will move into the space that was Brio, but they need to wait until the Center’s construction is done to move ahead there. And finally, an unknown restaurant is moving into the old Bonefish Grill space. Interior construction is beginning in the next few weeks–so lots of changes there and a bunch of good ones as far as I am concerned!

Still looking for more local business spotlights. So keep sending me the suggestions! [email protected] or DM me on Twitter. There is no cost at all to the business and the episode will be sent to 14,000+ subscribers of the DNB, sent to our 50,000 on Twitter, the 130K on Facebook and then the 180,000 or so that read EyeOnAnnapolis.net. Again, zippo for the cost! And thanks to Judy from Frances Marketing Group for her suggestions–I am on it!

