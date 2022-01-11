January 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | 7-Eleven Robbed at Knifepoint. Annapolis Extends State of Emergency. COVID Cancellations.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Rehab 2 Perform

Today…

7-Eleven robbed with “long knife”. Fire Departments and hospitals overwhelmed, call only with true emergencies. Annapolis City extended state of emergency so Council can craft legislation to allow permanent outdoor dining. The General Assembly is back in session tomorrow and Scott MacMullan has some insight on new laws. Some COVID postponements–MLK Jr Dinner and the Polar Bear Plunge.

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Lots of battling on opinions about masks. County Executive Candidate Herb McMillan has an opinion piece out and County Executive Pittman has another and they are both slugging it out on Eye On Annapolis and The Capital. And a few interesting political quick hits– The Duckpin is reporting that former Councilman John Grasso may be running for County Executive as well as a republican. And former County Executive Laura Neuman made it official and she is running for Governor. as a democrat. Two interesting wrenches in the political works. Check it out if you are interested. OK, news.. let’s get into it–shall we?

Kudos to the Annapolis Police Department. A 53-year old man robed the Forest Drive 7-Eleven on Monday morning with what police say is a “long knife”. They saw him running from the store and thought it odd. And when the store clerk came out saying that he just robbed the store, police were able to apprehend him. Pretty terrifying. And while he seems a bit old, the MS13 gangs which we know we have in town, tend to favor long knives or machetes.

The Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments are overworked and have issued a joint statement asking people to only call for life-threatening injuries. They ask to avoid the Emergency Departments for minor illnesses, COVID tests, etc. And only call 911 when you feel it is a life-threatening emergency–chest pains, trouble breathing, traumatic injury, stroke, etc. A friend that is a paramagic in South Carolina posted a meme that probably sums it up–if you can drive yourself, you probably don’t need an ambulance. Right now, hospitals are overwhelmed and with the omicron transmissibility, there is a lot of hospital and fire department staff out of work and isolating.

Tomorrow, the pests are back in town. I guess the good thing about the cicadas is they only come every 7 years… politicians come every single year! Look for legalized marijuana, crime, the pandemic, and clipping Hogan’s wings to be the focus of this session. They are returning to a semi-virtual session with live streams and separate hearings, etc. And in the end, they will make a bunch of laws that Hogan will veto which will be overturned… lather rinse repeat. But on January 1st there were a bunch of new laws, and in a little bit, we have Scott MacMullan to talk about them.

Last night, Annapolis City Council passed an ordinance to extend the state of emergency for 90 days. This will allow restaurants to offer outside dining in parking lots and parking spaces. The 90 days was used, opposed to the shorter ones from Governor Hogan or County Executive Pittman, so the Council can craft legislation that will make outside dining a permanent fixture in Annapolis. From what we could see, there were fewer than 5 audience members there to testify.

And a few postponements. Both are due to COVID. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Dinner originally scheduled for January 14th has been pushed back to March 11th at the BWI Westin. Details at mlkjrmd.org. And the 26th Annual MSP Polar Bear Plunge for Maryland Special Olympics has been pushed to March as well. They are hosting virtual and in-person plunges this year and the funds raised help support 6000+ athletes. Register, find out info, or donate to a plunger or just to the organization at PlungeMD.com

And as we begin to wrap it up for today, let’s do a Ticket Tuesday courtesy of Rams Head On Stage. I have tickets to see a bunch of shows and I will give them out randomly–email me at [email protected] or DM on Twitter and tell me which one you want to see and why and I will pick some winners. Up for grabs…two tickets at THE best table in the joint… Cash Unchained..a Johnny Cash Tribute on January 27th, Comedian Jeff Richards on the 30th. And sliding into February, Ana Popovic on the 3rd, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox on the 4th, The Idol Kings on the 18th, Nektar on the 23, We Banjo 3 on the 26th, and David Sanborn on the 27th! Make sure you check out all their great shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com

Podcast news. Again, if you know of some businesses that need to be spotlighted–let me know and I will reach out! Thanks to Dave Spishock for your suggestions–emails sent!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and Rehab 2 Perform!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And we have Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law here today with the new Maryland laws you need to know for 2022. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast