Huh? What? Kiefer Sutherland at Rams Head On Stage??

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Nita Strauss

Wednesday, March 2

8pm | $27.50

Kiefer Sutherland w/ Special Guests Marc Copely & Rocco DeLuca

Tuesday, March 15

7:30pm | $50

Todd Snider: Pickin’. Grinnin’. Tellin’ Stories. Takin’ Requests Tour

Monday, April 18

7:30pm | $35

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Monday, May 30

7:30pm | $45

Alan Doyle

Tuesday, February 28, 2023

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience

01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed

01/29 Blue Miracle

01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards w. Michael Aronin

01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams

02/01 G. Love & The Juice w. Ron Artis II

02/03 Ana Popovic

02/04 Max Weinberg’s Juke Box

02/05 MELANIN IV Drag Show

02/06 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda

02/08 + 09 Gaelic Storm

02/10 Tinsley Ellis

02/11 Pressing Strings

02/12 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock: 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/14 Brett Dennen w. The Heavy Hours

02/15 PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth

02/16 Mykal Kilgore

02/18 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon

02/19 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

02/20 Dublin 5

02/21 Dave Mason

02/22 Mac McAnally

02/24 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/25 On A Winter’s Night feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin

02/26 The James Hunter Six (matinee)

02/26 We Banjo 3

02/27 David Sanborn

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB