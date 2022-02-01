Governor Hogan to Deliver State of the State Address from Old Senate Chamber on Wednesday Night

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan will deliver his final State of the State address on Tuesday, February 2, 2022, at 7:00 PM.

The governor will speak to Marylanders from the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House, where, on Dec. 23, 1783, General George Washington resigned his commission to Congress as commander-in-chief of the Continental Army. Shortly after, with the ratification of the Treaty of Paris, Annapolis became the nation’s first peacetime capital.

This year marks the 250th anniversary of the beginning of the construction of the Maryland State House. The cornerstone for the building, which remains the oldest state house in continuous legislative use, was laid on March 28, 1772. Historical information is available from the Maryland State Archives here.

The broadcast will be shown live and available on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages, as well as Maryland Public Television.

