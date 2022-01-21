Glen Burnie Man Arrested. Charges With Possession and Distribution of Child Pornography

The Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a Glen Burnie man after an investigation revealed that he possessed and distributed child pornography.

On May 12, 2021, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of an account that was uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. The information was provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

As a result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified a suspect as well as his residence. On June 8, 2021, detectives executed a residential search warrant in the 1000 block of Big Baer Drive, Glen Burnie, Maryland. The suspect who was identified as a 47 year-old-male of the same address, later arrived at the residence. Numerous digital devices were taken for analysis.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, approximately (30) images/videos of Child Sexual Abuse Material were located.

On January 19, 2021, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect charging him with (10) counts of Possession of Child Pornography and (10) counts of Distribution of Child Pornography and the suspect was arrested later that day.

As this is still an active and ongoing investigation the Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this or other incidents involving the suspect, Frank Rosen, to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP (866-756-2587).

