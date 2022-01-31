Glen Burnie Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

The Anne Arundel County Frie Department is investigating a house fire that destroyed a Glen Burnie home early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:00 am on Sunday, January 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 800 Block of Nabbs Creek in Glen Burnie for a house fire.

Responding fire crews arrived on location to find a 1½ story dwelling well involved with fire. Due to the amount of fire, crews started extinguishing the fire from the exterior before moving to the interior.

Two occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by their working smoke detectors and were able to escape without injury. There were no injuries to firefighters or other personnel.

50 firefighters responded to the fire which took an hour to control. It is believed that the fire started in a wood-burning stove and was accidental in nature. The damage was estimated to be $600,000.

