Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Glen Burnie Home Destroyed in Early Morning Fire

| January 31, 2022, 10:34 AM

The Anne Arundel County Frie Department is investigating a house fire that destroyed a Glen Burnie home early Sunday morning.

Just before 3:00 am on Sunday, January 30, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 800 Block of Nabbs Creek in Glen Burnie for a house fire.

Responding fire crews arrived on location to find a 1½ story dwelling well involved with fire. Due to the amount of fire, crews started extinguishing the fire from the exterior before moving to the interior.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Two occupants of the home were alerted to the fire by their working smoke detectors and were able to escape without injury. There were no injuries to firefighters or other personnel.

50 firefighters responded to the fire which took an hour to control. It is believed that the fire started in a wood-burning stove and was accidental in nature. The damage was estimated to be $600,000.

 

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake