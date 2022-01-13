Gamble While Traveling: The Best Airport Casinos in the World

Many people think that a visit to a casino presupposes a relaxed calm atmosphere, a luxurious hall, and an appropriate dress code. But you can play your favorite gambling game in a physical casino in different circumstances, for example, at an airport. This is an ideal option for gamblers who are not averse to having fun while waiting for their flight or during a long transfer. In addition, a big advantage of gambling zones at airports is that winnings are not taxed here, and therefore players receive their money to the last penny. So, let’s check what gambling options you have.

#1 – McCarran Airport in Las Vegas

Of course, the airport of the American gambling capital simply could not but have a casino because, in Las Vegas, everything is about excitement, games, and entertainment from the very first minute of your stay in this city.

McCarran is not just an airport with a gambling zone. Slot machines are located throughout the airport, so we can say that the entire McCarran is a casino. In total, travelers are offered a choice of 1,400 slot machines, but so far, due to the coronavirus pandemic, about 500 of them are working. The situation is different at Zodiac Casino. You can test Zodiac Casino to see what games are there.

There are cases when big jackpots were hit at McCarran. For example, in February 2021, a tourist from Texas won $302,000 in Wheel of Fortune here before flying out. But this is not the largest amount won at this airport. The record is $3.96 million.

Unfortunately, there are no table gambling games at McCarran. But do not be discouraged because, in a city like Las Vegas, you can find many places to play poker and roulette.

#2 – Reno-Tahoe International Airport

Although Reno-Tahoe Airport in Nevada is significantly smaller than McCarran, there is a separate casino that can compete with some land-based ones. The gambling zone here is located on an area of ​​400 square meters.

A significant part of the range of casino entertainment at Reno Tahoe Airport is slot machines, most of which are manufactured by IGT, a well-known company in the world of gamblers. Among these, slot machines are the most popular games in the world, in particular Megabucks and Wheel of Fortune.

The advantage of a casino in Reno Tahoe is that you can gamble there without being distracted by the noise of thousands of tourists. This airport is much quieter than most others, so here you will be able to truly relax and calm down while waiting for your flight.

#3 – London Heathrow Airport

Heathrow is not only the largest airport in the UK but also one of the busiest airports in the world. Sometimes tourists have to spend quite a lot of time here, and casino games can do the service. Instead of a separate casino, there are several hundred slot machines throughout the area at Heathrow – in the lounges and departure areas, or elsewhere.

To play other traditional gambling games, you will have to leave the airport. But it’s worth it; it is for this reason that Great Britain is famous for the popularity of gambling, a wide range of entertainment options, and loyal legislation in this area.

These are not the only airports in the world where you can play slot machines, but the rest are inferior to them in terms of convenience and variety of slot selection. However, it doesn’t really matter where you play – in a luxury casino, at the airport, or on your couch at home. The main thing is to remember that gambling must be treated responsibly.

