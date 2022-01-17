Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Former Capital Editor, Rick Hutzell, Signs on with Meta’s Bulletin Platform

| January 17, 2022, 01:39 PM

Rick Hutzell

Nationally recognized journalist Rick Hutzell announced that he has joined Meta Bulletin, writing Meanwhile, in Annapolis, a mix of reporting and commentary based on his 30 years covering the community.

The newsletter will provide much-needed perspective — the kind of storytelling that comes with taking the time to understand a community. Regular essays will try to make sense of the world right in front of us by exploring people, places, and ideas through the lens of a small city by the Chesapeake Bay.

“Every one of us with a cell phone has the world in our hands, with access to every flavor of information conceivable,” Hutzell wrote in his first essay. “Honestly, it’s too much. How do you make sense of it all?”

Meanwhile, in Annapolis also will have relevance beyond the city. Problems in Annapolis mirror those in other parts of the country: crime, poverty, climate change, addiction, injustice, and despair. But Annapolis also has unique examples of success, generosity, creativity, kindness, and prosperity.

“The search for solutions is universal,” Hutzell wrote. “There’s no reason it can’t start here.”

Subscriptions start at $4.99 a month, with an annual discount available. Regular features also will include online live chats with Hutzell about Annapolis.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake