Find Your Smelliest Socks, It’s Almost Time To Burn Them!

“Say goodbye to winter, only deck shoes we wear! Though the socks we burn leave a stink in the air!” So reads the poem recited each year as hundreds of Annapolitans gather around a waterfront bonfire at the Annapolis Maritime Museum to burn the smelliest, winter-worn socks found.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, the Annapolis Oyster Roast & Sock Burning is back to celebrate the maritime culture of the Eastport community and all things Chesapeake Bay. Come out on Saturday, March 19th from 12:00-4:00 PM as we burn our socks during the spring equinox. Tickets are on sale now at the links below.

“There is nothing more authentic and unique to Annapolis than the ritual of burning socks, started right here in Eastport,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Museum. “This beloved event brings the community together and raises funds for our important environmental education programs, which serve over 12,000 students annually.”

General admission tickets are just $40 for adults and $10 for children (ages 5-10). Kids under 5 are free. Admission to this Eastport party includes unlimited raw and roasted oysters and live music. Food trucks will be on-site with additional food offerings, and beer, wine, and select cocktails will be available for purchase. The always-popular oyster shucking contest returns this year, along with electric boat tours of Back Creek and the Wilma Lee.

For guests ready to revel in all things oysters, a People’s Choice ticket is the perfect fit. For $95, guests receive access to an exclusive foodie experience, complete with tasting stations, a competition for the Best Oyster Dish in Annapolis, and two drink tickets. Sample offerings from the area’s best restaurants and caterers and use your voting power to select the People’s Choice winner. Tickets include access to this premium experience from 12:00-2:00 PM, as well as everything included in a General Admission ticket.

Tickets sell out fast, so get yours in advance today. All tickets are available for purchase online here: General Admission & People’s Choice

Sisco Associates has signed on as this year’s title sponsor. All proceeds from the event benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s award-winning education programs.

