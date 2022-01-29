Easy Enrollment for Health Insurance. Check the Box on Your Maryland Taxes

For the third year, the Easy Enrollment Program, a partnership between the Office of the Comptroller of Maryland and Maryland Health Connection, will allow uninsured Marylanders to enroll in health insurance through July 15. The date coincides with the extended state income tax filing and payment deadline.

This innovative program allows Marylanders to check a box on their state tax return to share information with Maryland Health Connection. Within a week, the tax filer can expect a letter in the mail. This unlocks a 35-day enrollment window, starting from the date on the letter.

“Protecting yourself and your family by having health coverage is more important than ever. As we head into the tax filing season, we are pleased to offer one more way for Marylanders to get health insurance through the Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program. We’re grateful to the comptroller and our insurance carriers for extending this enrollment opportunity so individuals and families can get the coverage they need,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of Maryland Health Benefit Exchange.

Free help enrolling is available by phone from trained navigators, brokers, and the call center for those who file their taxes before July 15 and check the box on their tax form, at:https://www.marylandhealthconnection.gov/find-help/

“This pandemic underscores the need to not only protect public health but also ensure access to affordable health care. The success of the first two years demonstrates this check-off is working,” said Comptroller Peter Franchot. “The decision to extend both the state income tax filing deadline and the easy enrollment program offers additional and much needed support to Maryland residents during this health and financial crisis.”

Open enrollment for private health plans will continue through Feb. 28, 2022, on MarylandHealthConnection.gov. Last year, nine out of 10 Marylanders who enrolled through Maryland Health Connection were eligible for free coverage or financial help to lower the cost of their coverage. This special enrollment period is for enrollment in private health plans. Those who qualify for Medicaid may enroll any time of year.

