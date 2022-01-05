Dublin 5 and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band up Next at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Mykal Kilgore

Wednesday, February 16

8pm | $22.50

Dublin 5

Sunday, February 20

4pm | $27.50

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

Thursday, May 5

8pm | $20 adv/$22 DOS

UPCOMING SHOWS:

01/07 Colin Quinn w. Alex Brizel

01/08 Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

01/11 Jocelyn & Chris

01/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show

01/13 Heidi Newfield (formerly of Trick Pony)

01/14 Voices of Motown

01/16 Billy Gilman

01/19 Albert Lee

01/20 KICK: The INXS Experience

01/21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers

01/22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers

01/25 Yarn

01/26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary

01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience

01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed

01/29 Blue Miracle

01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards

01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams

02/01 G. Love & The Juice

02/03 Ana Popovic

02/04 Max Weinberg’s Juke Box

02/05 MELANIN IV: feat. Lala Ri from RuPaul’s Drag Race

02/06 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda

02/08 + 09 Gaelic Storm

02/10 Tinsley Ellis

02/11 Pressing Strings

02/12 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock: 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit

02/14 Brett Dennen w. The Heavy Hours

02/15 PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth

02/16 Mykal Kilgore

02/18 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon

02/19 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull

02/20 Dublin 5

02/21 Dave Mason

02/22 Mac McAnally

02/23 Nektar

02/24 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band

02/25 On A Winter’s Night feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin

02/26 The James Hunter Six (matinee)

02/26 We Banjo 3

02/27 David Sanborn

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

