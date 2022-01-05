Dublin 5 and Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band up Next at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Mykal Kilgore
Wednesday, February 16
8pm | $22.50
Dublin 5
Sunday, February 20
4pm | $27.50
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
Thursday, May 5
8pm | $20 adv/$22 DOS
UPCOMING SHOWS:
01/07 Colin Quinn w. Alex Brizel
01/08 Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band
01/11 Jocelyn & Chris
01/12 Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show
01/13 Heidi Newfield (formerly of Trick Pony)
01/14 Voices of Motown
01/16 Billy Gilman
01/19 Albert Lee
01/20 KICK: The INXS Experience
01/21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers
01/22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers
01/25 Yarn
01/26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary
01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience
01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed
01/29 Blue Miracle
01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards
01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams
02/01 G. Love & The Juice
02/03 Ana Popovic
02/04 Max Weinberg’s Juke Box
02/05 MELANIN IV: feat. Lala Ri from RuPaul’s Drag Race
02/06 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda
02/08 + 09 Gaelic Storm
02/10 Tinsley Ellis
02/11 Pressing Strings
02/12 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock: 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/14 Brett Dennen w. The Heavy Hours
02/15 PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth
02/16 Mykal Kilgore
02/18 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
02/19 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
02/20 Dublin 5
02/21 Dave Mason
02/22 Mac McAnally
02/23 Nektar
02/24 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/25 On A Winter’s Night feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin
02/26 The James Hunter Six (matinee)
02/26 We Banjo 3
02/27 David Sanborn
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
