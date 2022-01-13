Danny Burns Band Returning to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Danny Burns Band
Tuesday, March 8
8pm | $25
Bob Schneider
Sunday, April 3
1pm | $26.50
*All Ages Matinee
Jeff “Skunk” Baxter
Tuesday, May 3
8pm | $35
The Gilmour Project feat. Jeff Pevar, Kasim Sulton, Prairie Prince, Mark Karan & Scott Guberman
Tuesday, May 31
8pm | $45
*VIP Add-On Available for $30
RESCHEDULED from 12/22/21
Damien Escobar
Tuesday, April 19
8pm | $60
UPCOMING SHOWS:
(Changes and additions in bold)
01/13 Heidi Newfield – postponed to 9/29/22
01/14 Voices of Motown
01/16 Billy Gilman
01/19 Albert Lee
01/20 KICK: The INXS Experience
01/21 The Dirty Grass Players w. Jakob’s Ferry Stragglers
01/22 Keb’ Mo’ w. The Brother Brothers
01/25 Yarn
01/26 Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul & Mary
01/27 Cash Unchained: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Experience
01/28 Major Mit: Music Man’s A Different Breed
01/29 Blue Miracle
01/30 Comedian Jeff Richards
01/31 Mike Dawes & Yasmin Williams
02/01 G. Love & The Juice w. Ron Artis II
02/03 Ana Popovic
02/04 Max Weinberg’s Juke Box
02/05 MELANIN IV Drag Show
02/06 Hollis Brown w. Sweet Leda
02/08 + 09 Gaelic Storm
02/10 Tinsley Ellis
02/11 Pressing Strings
02/12 Foreplay: A Tribute to 70s Rock: 10th Annual Heart Health Benefit
02/14 Brett Dennen w. The Heavy Hours
02/15 PM Reunion feat. Peter Mayer, Jim Mayer & Roger Guth
02/16 Mykal Kilgore
02/18 The Idol Kings: A Tribute To Journey, John Mellencamp & REO Speedwagon
02/19 Martin Barre of Jethro Tull
02/20 Dublin 5
02/21 Dave Mason
02/22 Mac McAnally
02/23 Nektar
02/24 Good Deale Bluegrass & Eastman String Band
02/25 On A Winter’s Night feat. Cliff Eberhardt, John Gorka, Lucy Kaplansky & Patty Larkin
02/26 The James Hunter Six (matinee)
02/26 We Banjo 3
02/27 David Sanborn
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB