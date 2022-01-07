Crosby Wins Four Excellence in Communication Awards

Crosby Marketing Communications has been honored for four client programs at the 53rd annual Excellence in Communication Awards, sponsored by the Public Relations Society of America National Capital Chapter.

The competition showcases outstanding achievement in external communications and public relations and encourages continued excellence in the field. It recognizes the most exceptional, strategic public relations programs conducted in the Greater Washington, D.C., area.

Crosby won awards for:

“Promoting Public Health and Safety During COVID-19,” a national multimedia campaign for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to inform the American public how to protect themselves from COVID-19. The campaign included social media, radio, and out-of-home promotion, and secured millions of dollars in donated media.

