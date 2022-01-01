Crosby Promotes Three to Senior Leadership

To further support its growth, Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted three staff members to senior positions.

Promoted to Associate Vice President, Sarah Honig supports one of Crosby’s largest clients, the Department of Defense Military Family and Community Policy. Since joining Crosby in 2017, she has led teams to create and implement strategic campaigns that help military families around the world connect with the resources and support they need.

In her role as Associate Vice President, Strategist, Gabrielle Weber oversees the strategic development and execution of innovative digital marketing public health outreach programs for clients, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality. Weber has led communications programs at Crosby for federal clients since 2015.

As Director, Integration Management, Katie McCubbin oversees national public awareness and activation campaigns for DAV (Disabled American Veterans), promoting the free services, programs, and resources it offers to America’s veterans, and USDA’s Hungry Pests program, raising awareness of the threat of invasive plant pests. She also manages digital fundraising campaigns for Shriners Hospitals for Children. McCubbin joined Crosby in 2017.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS