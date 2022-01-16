Change of Ownership at the Bowie Baysox

Attain Sports and Entertainment  Maryland Baseball, LLC announced that it has purchased the Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, located in Bowie, Maryland, and the Frederick Keys, a collegiate summer baseball team that competes in the MLB Draft League, located in Frederick, Maryland effective January 1, 2022.

Led by owners Greg Baroni, CEO and Principal General Partner, and Richard Roberts, President and General Partner, Attain Sports and Entertainments mission is to present baseball as affordable family entertainment with a commitment to community engagement, customer service, innovation, and the professional development of its employees. Baseball fans and respected members of the consulting and technology industries, Baroni and Roberts are dedicated to investing in both the Baysox and the Keys to include increased community outreach, stadium enhancements, and a focus on the fan experience.

As a Maryland resident of more than 30 years, I have deep roots in the region and am excited by the opportunity to bring next-level baseball experiences to our area, said Baroni. Throughout my career, Ive had a passion for building great teams, and this is a natural extension of that focus. The Baysox and Keys offer a pipeline opportunity to the Major Leagues and continue the tradition of providing quality entertainment to families and communities. Its about building teams and serving the players and fans, and that resonates with me.

Baroni is the founder and CEO of Attain Partners, as well as co-founder of Attain, LLC, which sold its federal business division in 2021. Before founding Attain, Baroni held senior roles at KPMG, KPMG Consulting, and Unisys Corporation. Roberts is Chief Financial Officer of Attain Partners and previously spent more than 30 years in senior roles with BearingPoint, KPMG Consulting, and KPMG.

Baroni and Roberts purchased both the Bowie Baysox and Frederick Keys from previous owner Ken Young. Young maintains ownership of the Albuquerque (NM) Isotopes, Biloxi (MS) Shuckers, and Norfolk (VA) Tides.

Its not just about baseball, it’s about providing family fun entertainmentAttain Sports and Entertainment understands that and is positioned to invest in the Baysox and Keys to further enhance the team’s impact on their communities and fans, said Young. I am confident that the teams are in great hands with Greg and Rich, each of whom brings a proven track record of success throughout their impressive careers. Im excited to watch them build on the momentum that we’ve created.

