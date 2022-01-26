Bonus Podcast: From Dark Horse – Zero Carb Beer, Stella Artois for Valentines, and a Busy Spring!

In this month’s podcast with the beer gurus at Katcef Brothers we hopped over to Dark Horse in Annapolis to chat about beer and check out their French Onion Soup (verdict is two thumbs up).

While the Military Bowl did not happen, Miracle on Annapolis Street was a huge success. And as we look to February, we have the Super Bowl with the introduction of a new ZERO CARB beer…Bud Light Next and available now and VERY tasty– Bud Light Hard Soda (we tried the cherry flavor yumm). Stella Artois has a few money saving specials for Valentine’s Day, some new brews fro NUTRL, and then on March 5th–back in person for the 8th year– the Shamrock Stroll!

Have a listen! And we’ll see you at the Shamrock Stroll on March 5th!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB, Sports