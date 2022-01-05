Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Arson: Man Pushed Lit Grill Into Living Room of Arnold Home Causing $150K Damage

| January 05, 2022, 06:22 AM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department has determined that a house fire on New Years Day was intentionally started and has arrested a suspect.

At about 10:40 am on January 1, 2022, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Knottwood Court in Arnold for a house fire.

Firefighters arrived and reported fire evident from the rear of the two-story townhome. A fire in the living room was extinguished with no damage to the adjoining homes.
Members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire was intentionally set. They arrested a relative of the homeowner (presumed to be the son) identified as a 25-year old male, and charged him with:
  • 1st-degree arson
  • Reckless endangerment
  • Malicious burning

Investigators determined that the suspect intentionally placed ignitable materials into his BBQ grill, set it on fire, and pushed the burning grill into the living room of the dwelling.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

Paramedics transported one firefighter to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital with a minor burn injury. They were treated and released. It took 40 firefighters 25 minutes to control the blaze and the damage estimate is $150,000.

The fire displaced three adult occupants who are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

