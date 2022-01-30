Anne Arundel County Public Libraries Celebrating Black History Month in a Big Way

Anne Arundel County Public Library is offering the following programs to celebrate Black History Month. Registration is required where noted and begins two weeks before each event.

Sea Turtles with Black in Marine Science

Discoveries: The Library at the Mall

Thursday, January 27 at 4 pm

Jump into learning about sea turtles with expert Alexis Cooper from Black in Marine Science. Learn how to identify parts of a sea turtle and different species; then create a sea turtle craft.

For ages 6-10

The State of Black Annapolis

Busch Annapolis Library – Registration Required

Tuesdays, February 1, 8 and 15 at 6 pm

The State of Black Annapolis will be a three part in-person and virtual speaker series featuring the brightest minds locally and regionally in the fields of economics, education, elections and entertainment.

For adults

Emancipation Proclamation: What they never taught you in high school

Virtual Event on Zoom – Registration Required

Thursday, February 3 at 7 pm

Learn more about the history of the Emancipation Proclamation. Learn how Lincoln only freed the slaves in one place and how there were multiple Emancipation Proclamations, in addition to other facts that should be better known.

For adults

The Next Thing to Hell: A History of Slavery in Maryland

Virtual Programs via Zoom – Registration Required

Tuesdays, February 8, 15 and 22 at noon

The Office of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion invites you to join a historical journey through “A Guide to the History of Slavery in Maryland,” published by the Maryland Archives. Over three sessions, we will explore key events in our state’s history, discuss the character of slavery in different counties, the movement to repatriate and deport Africans and the lasting effects of slavery on black life in the area.

For adults

Virtual Storytime Event – The Ms. V Experience

Virtual with in-person watch parties at the Broadneck, Crofton, Eastport-Annapolis Neck, Glen Burnie, Linthicum, Mountain Road and Severn libraries

Wednesday, February 9 at 10 am

Vanessa Brantley-Newton, award winning children’s author and illustrator of Becoming Vanessa, Just Like Me and Grandma’s Purse will join us virtually for a special storytime event. Ms. V will read from one of her books, share what it’s like to be a writer and illustrator, and teach children how to create a collage of their own. To attend from home, visit our events page to register for the zoom event.

For preschoolers

A Visit to Kofi’s Village

Thursday, February 10 at 4 pm (Brooklyn Park Library)

Saturday, February 26 at 2 pm (Crofton Library)

Explore the sights and sounds of various African percussion instruments, through rhythmic drumming patterns, storytelling, call and response and movement experiences.

For all ages

Artivism

Busch Annapolis Library

Saturday, February 12 at 11 am

Introduction to using art as activism, stencil making, and the art of being Black and powerful.

For all ages

The Story of Mr. Thomas Carney: A Maryland Patriot of the American Revolutionary War

Virtual Event via Zoom – Registration Required

Wednesday, February 16 at 6 pm

As a 50-year-old veteran, Mr. Carney tells his story in reflection, beginning with his family farming on the Eastern Shore and proceeding with his odyssey as an enlisted serviceman fighting through an array of battles during the course of the war. This is a narrative that gives a rare glimpse into the life & times of the Revolutionary War through the lens, and military record, of an actual free black Maryland hero.

For ages 12 and up

Film Fest: Celebrating Black Joy

Odenton Library

Saturday, February 19 from 10 am to 4 pm (For Teens)

Saturday, February 26 from 10 am to 4 pm (For Adults)

Come join us for a day of film dedicated to the celebration of Black joy.

Author Talk: Leslie Gray Streeter

Severn Library – Registration Required

Saturday, February 19 at 10:30 am

Meet Leslie Gray Streeter, a native of Baltimore, and author of Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title, her memoir looking at widowhood through the prism of race, mixed marriage and aging. She will be reading excerpts from her book, sharing her journey and hosting a Q & A.

For adults

My Grandmother Told Me: A Tribute to African American Women

Edgewater Library

Saturday, February 19 at noon

Using monologues, poetry and songs, actress Debra Mims leads the audience in this highly interactive walk through an important part of America’s history.

For all ages

All Ages Book Club: Kindred

Riviera Beach Library

Saturday, February 19 at noon

Discuss Octavia Butler’s Kindred. You are welcome to read the novel, the graphic novel or both. Come share your thoughts and reactions to this sci-fi classic set on Maryland’s Eastern Shore!

For teens and adults

Black History Live with Culture Queen

Maryland City at Russett Library

Saturday, February 19 at 2 pm

A 45-minute performance for your royal children that uses original and interactive music, movement and storytelling to teach them to celebrate their history and love themselves.

For kids and preschoolers

The Black History You Don’t Know

Deale Library

Tuesday, February 22 at 6:30 pm

Join us for The Black History You Don’t Know lecture presented by Carl O. Snowden. Mr. Snowden is an Anne Arundel County native, civil rights activist and author of the book Some People Watch Clocks To Tell What Time It Is, I Watch People To Know What Time It Is.

For adults

Get Up! Music and Black Wellness Concert

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Library

Thursday, February 24 at 7 pm

Covid has rampaged the Black community since 2020, but how did wellness impact Blacks throughout America’s history overall…and what role did music play in helping the healing process? Journey with the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts (CAAPA) ensemble as they delve into music relating to health, wellness and healing.

For all ages

