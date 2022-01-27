Anne Arundel County Police Make Arrest in 2017 Shady Side Homicide

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at approximately 1:30 p.m., Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the area of Holly and Chesapeake Drive in Shady Side, Maryland for possible recovered human remains. The scene was secured and Homicide Detectives were summoned. An extensive search of the shoreline by numerous patrol officers, detectives, and members of the Department of Natural Resources was conducted. As a result of the search, additional human skeletal remains were recovered.

All recovered remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a post mortem examination. Assessment by the OCME revealed the decedent was a Caucasian, Hispanic or Asian female, approximately mid-twenties to thirty years of age with a height of 5’03”-5’5”. Based on the examination the OCME ruled the death a homicide.

Anne Arundel County Police learned the Annapolis Police Department had completed a missing person’s report on November 1, 2017. A family member reported Megan Leah Tilman missing who had last been heard from on September 26, 2017. Homicide detectives obtained DNA samples from Ms. Tilman’s family members in order to conduct testing/comparison to the recovered remains. The Anne Arundel County Crime Laboratory Forensic Services Section conducted an analysis and was able to positively identify the recovered human remains as that of Megan Leah Tilman.

For the past several years Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Investigators have followed up on many leads, examined various pieces of evidence, and traveled the country to interview possible witnesses and persons of interest. On January 19, 2022, Homicide Detectives, with the aid of the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, were able to secure arrest warrants for a male and a female believed to be responsible for the murder of Megan Tilman.

On January 26, 2022, with the aid of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona, both subjects were located and arrested. The suspects are awaiting extradition back to Maryland.

The outcome of this investigation would not have been possible if not for the tenacity of the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit, the guidance from the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the cooperation and assistance of the Pima County Sherriff’s Department.

Although arrests have been made this is still a very active homicide investigation. The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

