Anne Arundel County Grants for Independent Artists Opening January 10th

The local arts community suffered severe financial losses over the last two years, as a result of COVID-19 related closures and cancellations. In response, County Executive Steuart Pittman has made funding from the American Rescue Plan Act available to the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County for two regranting programs, to help artists and arts organizations compensate for financial losses due to the pandemic.

The Independent Artist program will offer one-time grants of up to $2,500 for Anne Arundel County-based full and part-time independent, professional artists.

Applications will be available on January 10th and must be submitted by February 10th. An optional information session will be held for applicants on Tuesday, January 18th at 12:30 pm; the registration link will be sent out via the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County email.

To view the program guidelines and to apply, please visit: https://artscouncilofannearundelcountynew.submittable.com/submit

