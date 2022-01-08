Anne Arundel County Breaks Ground on New Senior Center

County Executive Steuart Pittman has announced the South County Senior Activity Center renovation and expansion capital improvement project. The announcement was made at a groundbreaking ceremony at the center. The center, located at 27 Stepney’s Lane in Edgewater, was originally built in 1991. Membership since then has grown to over 6,800 members.

“Expanding opportunities to enhance the health and wellness of older adults in southern Anne Arundel County is long overdue,” announced County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Consistent with my smart growth and redevelopment policies, I’m excited to offer more services and activities to the community within the existing footprint of the building.”

The project will enhance the restrooms, repurpose office space and convert the entrance into a welcoming reception area. The repurposing of existing space will also create a new fitness room, a much-needed health amenity that does not currently exist.

The expansion of the center will add over 2,000 square feet within the footprint of an existing, underutilized concrete patio This will create three additional classroom activity spaces to accommodate the growing needs of the center members.

“I am grateful to County Executive Pittman for his investment in senior activity centers,” said Karrisa Kelly, director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. “His support to the senior center network is vital to the health and wellness of this community.”

The Department of Aging and Disabilities, along with Anne Arundel County and all stakeholders, have taken steps to protect the grounds of the center, most specifically the wetlands and drainage area to the north of the center. The tree line will be protected and maintained, most specifically an existing large red maple tree. Once the addition is complete, the contractor will repair and replace the land that was disturbed back to new.

During construction, activities at the South County Senior Activity Center will be relocated to 3158 Braverton Street in the South River Colony shopping center in Edgewater. The hours of operation will continue to be 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The Edgewater Library located at 25 Stepneys Lane in Edgewater will continue to offer Anne Arundel Community College classes and various programs, and the Southern District Police Department located at 35 Stepneys Lane will hold regularly scheduled exercise classes.

The construction contractor, Northpoint Builders, the construction management company, KCI Technologies, Inc., and the engineering firm, Gannett Flemming, Inc., will be working under the supervision of the Department of Public Works. Construction is expected to be complete by late fall of 2022. The cost of the project is $2,475,000.

For more information on membership, programming, and accommodations at these temporary sites, contact 410-222-1927. Membership is available free of charge at any of the 8 senior activity centers and sites are open to adults age 55 and older.

