Annapolis Woman is Searching for One Million Hearts. Can You Help?

One Annapolis woman has been helping people feel love, hope and a little joy during these uncertain times. This Valentine’s Day Anna Nardone Hayden founder of the One Million Hearts Challenge asks people to look for love in the most unexpected places…..potato chips, rocks, leaves, clouds, pets, pickles, and more. These naturally shaped hearts are literally everywhere, in everything and all around us.

With over 10,000 hearts already found and shared through social media, these hearts are connecting people globally, bringing hope, creating mindfulness, and reminding us that love is always around us.

“As I shared my heart findings, people started sending me their hearts from all over the world – Italy, Norway, Mauritius, England, Sweden,” says Anna Nardone Hayden. “I instantly discovered a community of amazing Heart Finders.”

What started out two years ago as just a fun pastime of sharing heart posts has grown into a movement transforming fear into hope, isolation to connection, overwhelm into mindfulness, and darkness to light. Amidst the turmoil of our global community, these hearts remind us that love really conquers all. “Each heart finding is like a little deposit of love in your piggy bank of emotional well-being,” says Hayden.

Affected by others’ personal stories affirming the many ways the heart findings uplifted them just when they needed it and opened their eyes to more love in their lives, Anna was inspired to launch the One Million Hearts challenge. Knowing the positive cumulative effect of the collective heart, she imagined shifting the world toward more love and kindness by encouraging people to find hearts.

“Spreading love was never so easy, fun, and impactful! Once you tune in, you will begin to see these hearts. My oldest child said, ‘Mommy, look a heart! You said that when we saw the pictures of hearts, it would plant a seed in our minds, and then we would see the hearts. Look, now there is one!’” said Hayden.

In celebration of Valentine’s Day and awareness of our most unusual circumstances, take the One Million Hearts Challenge in 3 simple steps: 1) Find a Heart. 2) Share your heart photo on IG, FB, Twitter with the hashtag #TheHeartFinders. 3) Ask others to do the same and help spread Love.

“These hearts are treasures, scattered along our paths to remind us that we are loved. Bringing our hearts together, we will transform ourselves and our global community toward more love, which powerfully unites us.” Anna Nardone Hayden

To see more, check out Anna Nardone Hayden’s IG page and her FB group, The Heart Finders.

