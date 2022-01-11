Annapolis Town Center Updates: Life Time, Coastal Flats, Vibe, Tuscan and More!

The Annapolis Town Center has a number of new tenants scheduled to open in the coming months. This is in addition to the center’s renovation near PF Changs which will include an outdoor amphitheater, seasonal ice skating rink, and outdoor fire pits.

24 Hour Fitness bailed out back in 2020 and in the Fall of 2022, Life Time will replace it. Life Time is a high-end facility that bills itself as a “luxury athletic resort”. They have locations across the country. The expected opening for this facility will be in the fall of 2022.

Tuscan Prime & Dolce Bar will be opening up next week with a soft opening. Expect to see this steak house jammed packed by the end of the month. This is the latest venture from the Monte Restaurant Development Group who are the folks that have brought us Carpaccio Kitchen, Squisito’s Pizza & Pasta, and Lima Chicken.

Vibe Annapolis is a new music and performance venue located in the former Union Jack’s location will be opening in February (tentatively). This will host local, regional local, and national acts and feature live music as well as comedy.

Coastal Flats is reportedly taking over the space formerly occupied by Brio, however, they will not be able to begin renovations until after the center’s construction is complete–estimated to be in the fall of 2022.

Offenbachers is moving to the Annapolis Mall and there is a similar concept moving into that space, but the Town Center could not confirm the name.

And finally, the long-vacant space that was Bonefish Grill has been leased and a new restaurant will take its place. Again, we have not been able to confirm the name or type of restaurant, but construction on the renovations will begin in the coming weeks.

