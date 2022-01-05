Annapolis Prepares for Round Two of Snow Thursday into Friday

Annapolis City officials report that snow removal efforts continue in the aftermath of Monday’s winter weather. In some areas, particularly on bridges and overpasses, ice has bonded to the street. The City of Annapolis does not employ ice-cutter blades on plow trucks and the rubber blades are less effective at cutting ice that has adhered to roadways. The lack of sunshine today has slowed the melting of the snow. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution in areas where ice remains in the roadway.

Garage Parking: At 7 p.m. this evening (Wednesday), free garage parking for the snow emergency will end. To exit from Knighton Garage (1A Colonial Avenue), Hillman Garage (150 Gorman Street), and Gotts Garage (25 Northeast Street), simply drive out, the gates are open.

Power Outages: Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) reports that 168 households remain without electricity as of noon on Tuesday. Three are in ZIP code 21403 and 165 are in 21401 (most are outside City limits). Rate of restoration has slowed due to the complexities of the remaining outages. Crews are working around-the-clock and mutual assistance is being provided by BGE sister utility, Philadelphia based PECO.

Winter Weather Advisory: City of Annapolis is monitoring a winter storm system that will approach the region from the southwest late Thursday night. The storm has the potential to impact the Friday morning commute. With temperatures below freezing throughout the event, there is a possibility of accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of snowfall. The National Weather Service indicates that this is a fast-moving system that will move in around 10 p.m. Thursday and out of the area by 5 a.m Friday. City officials are monitoring the system which could also bring localized coastal flooding.

The City of Annapolis Snow Emergency Plan (available HERE) allows 96 hours after a snowfall of more than 8” (but less than 15”) for City crews to make all streets in the City passable. The snowfall on Monday ended in the mid-afternoon. These helpful links can residents understand how streets are prioritized for snow removal:

Annapolis Refuse and Recycling collections from Monday and Tuesday have been completed (aside from a few streets where pickups were not possible due to downed tree limbs and/or power lines). Thursday and Friday collections are unchanged.

Residents Must Clear Their Section of Sidewalk: The Annapolis City Code requires residents to clear sidewalks (Section 14.24.010) within three hours after the snow or sleet has stopped falling. Please note that property owners are responsible for clearing the sidewalks at both residential and business properties.

Adopt-a-Hydrant: The Annapolis Fire Department asks residents to “Adopt-a-Hydrant,” where residents help to clear hydrants after a winter storm. Buried hydrants cause dangerous delays for firefighters. This alleviates time spent by firefighters who have to search for hydrants buried in drifts or plowed snow in case of an emergency. Volunteers should clear a wide enough perimeter from around the area of the hydrant (at least 3 feet). Also, clear a path from the hydrant to the street. Please wear visible and weather-appropriate clothing when clearing snow/ice.

Warming Center Opening: The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, is open as a warming center from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. through the morning of January 10. Please note that masks are required, all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed, and all referrals must check in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m.

Stay Informed:

Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app to receive important push notifications on your smartphone. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Sign up for Alert Annapolis, a community notification system. Receive voicemails, text messages, and/or emails in case of emergencies or other events. Find out more at http://alertannapolis.civicready.com

