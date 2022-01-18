Annapolis Police Make Arrest in September Murder of 17-Year Old

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a Washington, DC 17-year-old teen in relation to the shooting death of another teen back in September 2021.

On January 17, a 17-year old male, of the District of Columbia, was arrested for the fatal shooting that occurred on September 10, 2021, in the 400 block of Captains Circle in Annapolis.

Members of the Annapolis Police Department arrested him at a detention facility where he was being held on an unrelated charge.

Through investigation, detectives identified the teen as a suspect in the murder. He was charged as an adult with 8 criminal charges related to the crime including, first and second-degree murder, and is being held without bond.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a 17-year old which they have classified as a homicide at this point.

On September 10, 2021, at 4:24 pm officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of Captains Circle for a report of a death. The juvenile victim identified as Christian Parada, 17, of Annapolis was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

This is the fourth homicide in the City of Annapolis in 2021.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide. This is an active and fluid investigation and anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB