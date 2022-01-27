Annapolis Police Identify Woman Shot to Death in Eastport Last Night

The Annapolis Police Department has released a statement about the fatal shooting last night in the City’s Eastport section. (Original story on Eye On Annapolis)

On January 26th at approximately 9:10 pm officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and located an adult female who had been fatally shot. The female victim has been identified as Shakeo Williams, 21, of Annapolis.

Detectives are investigating this incident. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact our detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

