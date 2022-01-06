Annapolis Police Department Shakes Up Administration, Promotes Several Officers

Department Chief Edward Jackson has announced two promotions within his leadership team. “In their new roles, these leaders bring years of institutional and law enforcement knowledge that will make Annapolis a safer place for our residents and communities,” said Chief Jackson.

The following promotions are effective immediately: Amy Miguez, Captain of Criminal Operations Division, and Shomar Johnson promoted to Corporal.

Additionally, in June and July 2021, Chief Jackson was pleased to promote the following officers: Justin Klinedinst, Captain of the Patrol Division; Amy Miguez, Lieutenant, Patrol Division; Tania Hernandez, Sergeant, Patrol Division; Jon Paul Hipsky, Sergeant, Administrative Services Division; Wyatt Davis, Corporal, Patrol Division; David Higgins, Corporal, Patrol Division and Brett Schrack, Corporal, Patrol Division. The following officers were promoted to Officer First Class: Matthew Adornetto, Matthew Bodmer, Courtney Moore, Matthew Pfau, and Mildred Taveras.

Jackson also announced restructuring within the Department to ensure police presence in our neighborhoods and communities and a continued focus on community policing. To achieve that end a number of changes in personnel were made in the Patrol Division, including transferring Sgt. Mann to Acting Lieutenant of the Patrol Division. Lt. Krauss was transferred to the Criminal Investigations Section and Sgt. Cochran to Administrative Services. Sgt. Vaden is the Acting Lieutenant for Community Outreach which adds three new officers—Acting Sgt. Adegbehingbe, Cpl. Shomar Johnson and OFC Smikle.

“Two of my overarching goals for 2022 is to continue to refine our community policing initiative and the recruitment of new officers,” stated Chief Jackson. Since April of 2021, the Department has successfully recruited and hired 10 new officers. The Department plans to bolster recruitment efforts in 2022.

If you or someone you know is interested in a career in law enforcement we are hiring lateral and entry-level police officers with a starting salary of $51,649. Please call Detective Murphy at 410-268-9000 ext 7268 or [email protected] for more information or visit http://www.annapolis.gov/jobs.

