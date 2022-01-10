Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Annapolis Police Apprehend Armed Man After 7-Eleven Robbery

| January 10, 2022, 11:44 AM

The Annapolis Police Department arrested a man fleeing from an area 7-Eleven with a large knife shortly after he robbed the business.

On January 10, 2022, at approximately 12:45 am, Annapolis Police officers were conducting business checks in the 1600 block of Forest Drive.

While in the area the officers observed a male subject running out of the 7-Eleven located at the corner of Forest Drive and Spa Road, with a large knife in his hand.

Officers were simultaneously alerted by an employee of the business that the fleeing male subject just robbed the store

The two officers gave chase and were able to safely apprehend the armed subject identified as a 53-year-old Hispanic male from Annapolis. He was charged with robbery and other related charges.

