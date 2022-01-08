Annapolis Opera Cancels Performance of La bohème Due to COVID Surge

The Annapolis Opera Company, in consultation with their partner, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, has announced that they are postponing the production of La bohème because of the impact that the current wave of Covid is having in our greater region. The production was scheduled for January 27th and 29th, 2022 at Maryland Hall.

The organization worked to successfully overcome multiple Covid challenges, however, they felt that the production was greatly diminished to a point where it would no longer be the art the Opera wants to present or the experience our patrons and artists deserve.

In a statement to patrons, the Opera said ” Moving this production yet again from the 2021 season, which was years in the making, is very difficult for us all. However, we believe that the safety of the Opera cast and crew members, the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra members, and our patrons is paramount. Information on the dates for remounting this production in the future will be announced as soon as possible.”

Though the full production has been postponed, a number of guest artists will stream a special presentation featuring highlights from La bohème at the end of January. This presentation will be provided to all ticket holders.

If ticket holders do not wish to use their ticket for the streamed presentation, they can contact Maryland Hall at [email protected] to either:

Donate the value of your ticket(s) to The Annapolis Opera and receive a tax receipt in the mail. Your donation will directly support The Annapolis Opera.

Exchange ticket(s) to any event this season. From February 1, 2022 through April 30, 2022 you can exchange your tickets to another Annapolis Opera event.

You must contact Maryland Hall at [email protected] during the exchange window to process your exchange.

