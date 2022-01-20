Annapolis Officer Arrested on Assault Charges

UPDATE:

We have learned that Forsythe was hired on November 29, 2021, from the Baltimore City Police Department. The Anne Arundel County Police arrested him after he allegedly attempted to strangle his fiancee during a dispute at their residence in the Piney Orchard Community in Odenton. The Anne Arundel County Police declined to release the details of the incident.

Hope all is well. We’re not releasing specifics on the incident but can say the incident was domestic-related and are confirming the arrest of Forsythe.

The Annapolis Police Department is reporting that one of their officers was recently arrested by Anne Arundel County Police and charged with assault.

An off-duty officer, identified as Dwight Forsythe of Odenton, was arrested in Anne Arundel County following an incident on January 15, 2022. The incident was not disclosed by the Annapolis Police Department, nor was it publicly released by the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Eye on Annapolis has requested the information from both departments.

He has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment as a result of the incident.

The Annapolis Police Department says that Forsythe is no longer employed by the department.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB