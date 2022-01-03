Annapolis Declares Snow Emergency in Advance of Expected Snowfall

The National Weather Service predicts Annapolis will see winter weather starting overnight around 4 a.m. and continuing through the morning rush hour until around 10 a.m. on Monday. The precipitation will begin with rain or a wet slushy mixture, then turn quickly to snow. Snow totals are expected to be 3 and 7 inches. Temperatures will drop overnight, hovering around the freezing mark by the morning rush hour. By Monday early evening, temperatures will drop further to the low 20s or early teens overnight into Tuesday. Winds may be strong throughout the event, with sustained winds of 10 to 15 MPH and gusts to 35 MPH.

The City declared a Phase One Snow Emergency as of 6 p.m. Sunday. At this time, vehicles may be moved off of Snow Emergency Routes. The City has opened Gotts, Knighton, and Hillman garages for residents to park for free. Take a ticket; exit gates will be open. To find a listing of snow emergency routes, visit: https://www.annapolis.gov/730/Snow-Information .

The Annapolis Public Works Department (DPW) is prepared to treat City streets with salt and deicing agents. Crews will begin treating roads beginning at 3 a.m. on Monday. DPW crews will work in 12-hour shifts to treat City streets in preparation to begin the workweek.

During the storm, residents should try to avoid travel to allow plow crews time to clear streets. If you must travel, please slow down and exercise caution. Once snowfall begins, roads are expected to be slippery. Parked cars are one of the biggest challenges for snow crews. Please park your cars in driveways and off public streets so plows can clear as much snow as possible. For plowing information, visit the City’s Public Works Snow Information webpage at the following link: https://www.annapolis.gov/730/Snow-Information . This page has information on Snow Emergency Routes, Snow Connector Routes and the City’s Snow Plan.

Annapolis Transit: At this time, transit routes will operate on the regular schedule. For updates or changes to Annapolis Transit, visit: the City’s Facebook page or call 410-263-7964.

Annapolis Public Works: At this time, there is no change to Monday’s regularly scheduled refuse and recycling collection. For updates or changes to collections, visit: www.annapolis.gov/1024/Refuse-Collection.

Emergency Operations Center Activation: The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management Emergency Operations Center is on “enhanced” status with the call center operational. Annapolis residents can call 410-260-2211 regarding road conditions or for any non-emergency, snow-related questions.

Recreation and Parks: At this time, the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center will follow regularly scheduled opening and closing times. For schedule changes or snow-related closures, please visit the Recreation and Parks Facebook page or the Pip Moyer Recreation Center Facebook page.

Warming Center Opening: The Stanton Center, at 92 West Washington Street in Annapolis, will be open as a warming center from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the morning of January 4. Please note that masks are required, all COVID-19 safety protocols must be followed, and all referrals must check-in to the Stanton Center nightly by 9 p.m.

Stay Informed:

Download the “Prepare Me Annapolis” mobile app to receive important push notifications on your smartphone. The app is available for both Apple and Android devices.

Sign up for Alert Annapolis, a community notification system. Receive voicemails, text messages, and/or emails in case of emergencies or other events. Find out more at http://alertannapolis.civicready.com

Connect with the City on social media:

City of Annapolis Employee Leave Policy: A decision will be made about City operations and openings by 6 a.m. Monday after an assessment of the condition of City streets. Annapolis City employees who can work virtually are encouraged to do so. A citywide email will be sent on Monday morning however, department heads will need to ensure notice is provided to quasi-essential and non-essential government employees who do not have City email.

