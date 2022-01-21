Annapolis City Council Reverts Back to Virtual Meetings

The City of Annapolis has announced that Annapolis City Council meetings will return to virtual meetings through the 90-day State of Emergency ( R 5-22 ), passed unanimously by the Council on January 10, 2022.

The return to virtual meetings will include City Council meetings, standing committee meetings and City Council work sessions. The public is invited to participate in public testimony by submitting testimony online and selecting the button that reads: “I’d like to deliver live testimony.” All meetings will be broadcast on City of Annapolis TV, Facebook.com/CityofAnnapolis and Youtube.com/CityofAnnapolis and through the City’s Legistar portal at annapolismd.Granicus.com.

City buildings will remain open. Visitors and City personnel must wear masks in City buildings. Masks are available in all City buildings. At this time, public-facing operations will continue in-person, including:

Finance Counter at 160 Duke of Gloucester

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City Clerk (liquor permits) at 160 Duke of Gloucester

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Licenses & Permits counter (Planning and Zoning) at 145 Gorman Street

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Department of Transportation at 308 Chinquapin Round Road

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pip Moyer Recreation Center, Stanton Center, and Recreation and Parks amenities will continue with posted hours.

Most Annapolis Board and Commission meetings have continued to meet virtually, but all will migrate to virtual meetings during the State of Emergency.

According to Anne Arundel County Department of Health Covid-19 metrics, the case rate has been at an all-time high since December 23, 2021. In the intervening time, the Annapolis City Council has met once in person (on January 10, 2022) when the vote was taken to extend the State of Emergency.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS