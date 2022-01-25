Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Adult, Teen Arrested after Home Invasion

| January 25, 2022, 10:52 AM

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has arrested a teenager and an adult for a home invasion that occurred last evening in Glen Burnie.

On January 24, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Cayer Drive in Glen Burnie for a home invasion.

An adult resident was inside his home when two males entered the residence and demanded money. When the victim did not comply, the males assaulted the victim and fled in a silver Nissan Altima.

Responding officers located the vehicle in the area of Ritchie Highway and 6th Avenue NE and detained the occupants who were positively identified as a 17-year old male from Severn and a 26-year old male from Aberdeen, MD.

Both suspects were arrested and charged.

