Your memory is one of the most important aspects of who you are. It holds all of your experiences, lessons, and cherished memories. This is why it is crucial that we can take care of it to the best of our ability.

This piece will discuss some actions you can take to protect your memory and what you can do to enhance your brain’s capacity for making and keeping hold of new ones.

Get Active

Being active is one of the most important things you can do for your body for so many reasons. It is just SO good for you. But did you know, exercise is crucial for your mental wellbeing and your brain?

There has been a lot more news focused on how exercise can help our minds in the media, with a focus on improving mental health, but this can also include your memory!

Blood flow is important for all areas of the body, but it is also crucial for the brain. It helps the body deliver oxygen and nutrients right to it so it can function as best as possible.

You do not have to be an avid ‘crossfitter’ or be a marathon runner every day of the week to benefit your memory. You just need to move around to get your blood pumping around your body. This could just be anything from a brisk walk! Just make sure to be consistent with it.

Stay Mentally Active

Staying mentally active is just as important as staying physically active when it comes to your memory.

This can be done by trying new things that engage the brain and requires active participation. An example of this could be learning a new language, doing a crossword or other word search games, learning to play a new musical instrument, or taking up a new hobby.

You can also incorporate useful mental strategies into your daily life like taking a different route when you drive or walking on the opposite side of the road on your journey home. These things might seem trivial, but they actually help engage your brain in a meaningful way and get those neurons firing.

Make Sure to Socialize

Socializing is important to combat feelings of loneliness, but it is also vital to keep your brain functioning. Conversing with people and discussing new ideas or different events can keep our cognitive skills sharp and help strengthen our memory.

It can be difficult for older people to get out and about or make and maintain friendships. In fact, there is a loneliness epidemic when it comes to the elderly, but there are steps that can be taken to help them. Volunteers can help take people out to join clubs and engage with others, or you could even opt for some specialist memory care, which is assisted living for those who need help with their memory. However, they would be still among like-minded people and people ready to help, so they are not alone.

