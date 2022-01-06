6 Reasons Why Vaporizing Cannabis is Better Than Smoking It

Dry herb vaporizers are becoming more and more popular as people learn about the benefits. Unlike smoking, which involves burning the herbs and releasing toxins, vaping heats the herbs just enough to release the active ingredients without any combustion. This means that you get all of the benefits of the herbs without any of the harmful toxins. Vaping is also much more efficient than smoking, so you can get more out of your herbs. In addition, there are many different types of dry herb vaporizers available, so you can find one that fits your needs. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced vaper, there is a dry herb vaporizer for you, and here are 6 ways that vaporizing cannabis is better than smoking it:

Many Options

The first reason why vaporizing cannabis is better than smoking is that when it comes to vaporizing marijuana, there are many different ways to do it. For example, you could use a dry herb vaporizer pen, a portable vaporizer, a desktop vaporizer, and more. Within each of those categories of devices, there are many different types, but no matter what you choose, you want to select a brand that provides the highest quality like MagicVaporizers. Also, if you are someone that likes to consume on the go you can use a dry herb vaporizer pen, whereas if you are someone that consumes with many friends at home quite often, then you can use a desktop vaporizer.

Convenience

The next reason why vaping marijuana is better than smoking is that vaporizing marijuana offers a lot more convenience. Consider the fact that if you enjoy using a bong to smoke marijuana, you can’t exactly take that wherever you go. Bongs are big and require water, and require the marijuana to be ground before use.

A portable vaporizer, on the other hand, can fit into any pocket or handbag, even a purse, which means it’s easy to carry around. In addition to this, if you filled the chamber before leaving home, you can just select a temperature and begin vaping.

Better Taste

If there is one complaint that many people who smoke cannabis have, it’s that smoking cannabis doesn’t really produce a great taste. This is because when you smoke cannabis, you have to use combustion as a heating method. Combustion heats marijuana way past the point where all the terpenes are activated and instead end up burning the terpenes.

Dry herb vaporizers on the other hand use a different heating method which actually allows for the terpenes to be activated. This results in a better, more organic taste. Once you taste the difference, you won’t want to go back.

Much Healthier

One of the many reasons why dry herb vaporizers have become so popular over the last few years is simply because they are healthier than smoking cannabis. Contrary to popular belief, smoking cannabis isn’t great for your health; you are inhaling burning paper, and using combustion creates harmful carcinogens and toxins since it heats marijuana past a certain temperature.

Using a dry herb vaporizer, on the other hand, doesn’t do this since it uses conduction and convection as a heating method, both of which keep the temperature lower than that of combustion. This avoids creating toxins and carcinogens.

No Smell

If you had to ask any cannabis smoker about the smell of cannabis, they would say that it is quite a potent and distinct smell. More than this, the smell doesn’t go away and lingers for quite some time. Unfortunately, this can cause your clothes and home to stink.

When you vape marijuana, the smell isn’t half as bad and doesn’t linger at all; after you stop vaping, the smell will go away very quickly. This makes using a dry herb vaporizer perfect if you live in a house where someone doesn’t like the smell of weed, or if you are consuming it in a public place.

Better High

Finally, perhaps the biggest benefit that dry herb vaporizers have to offer is the fact that you can experience a much better high than you would if you smoked cannabis. This is because smoking cannabis actually destroys many cannabinoids because of the temperature that combustion produces.

In addition to this, using a dry herb vaporizer allows you to choose the temperature you want to use, allowing you to customize your high. For example, for a light high you can select a lower temperature, and for a more intense high, you can select a higher temperature.

