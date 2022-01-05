5 Crypto Tokens To Watch Out For In The Next Three Months

Investing in Cryptocurrency is the latest trend that is being followed by most investors. The popularity of cryptocurrency has increased a lot in recent years and many investors are showing interest in them. With the start of a festive season like Christmas and New Year, people are not sure where to invest, which cryptocurrencies can help in making good profits. Despite its volatility, you will find more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies in the present market and a few of them are going to do very well in the coming months. As there are no crypto or bitcoin rules that regulate this.

So, for all those confused people, here are five crypto tokens to watch out for next three months:

Binance Coin (BNB):

Created by the crypto exchange Binance, Binance coin is an exchange-based coin or token. In the year 2017, it was first created on the blockchain of Ethereum, but later in 2019, it has been moved to Binance Chain. So, it is now a native token of the Binance chain. Whenever you pay any fee on the Binance exchange, you can use Binance coin and also enjoy a discount on the fee. In the last years, the price of Binance coin has gone very high. Also, Binance puts a small amount from its profits into Binance coin and that increases its value.

Shiba Inu (SHIB):

Shiba Inu is a kind of cryptocurrency and it is a coin that is going to go high in the coming two to three months. It was created in the year 2020 by a group of anonymous people called Ryoshi. It is a replacement for Dogecoin (DOGE), which is an Ethereum based coin. Unlike most other crypto coins, this is abundant. There is no scarcity of it. One quadrillion is the number of coins available in Shiba Inu.

Solana (SOL):

SOL or Solana is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the world. The market capital of this cryptocurrency has already exceeded $62 billion. The price of this currency has increased well in the year 2021. The price of this coin when it was introduced was $2 but in November 2021, it has hit a price of $260. It is its robust speed of transactions that have made it one of the popular cryptocurrencies. It is even faster than Ethereum and experts expect that its price will grow in the coming three months.

Cardano (ADA):

Next after Solana, we have Cardano as the next crypto token on our list. The market capital of ADA is $55 billion. During its launch, the price of Cardano was $0.20. But the value of this token is $3 by September 2021. That means, there are a lot of people who are adopting this token. The present value of this crypto token is $1.66. A co-founder of Ethereum who left it has founded this token. There is a long break, but Cardano is expected to rise in the next three months.

Ethereum (ETH):

The last crypto token that you should look out for, for the next three months is Ethereum. It is a very popular cryptocurrency and the second largest in the world of cryptocurrency. It has always seen ups and downs since its launch. But 2021 has been a mixed year for it. It has seen both ups and lows as well. It raised to its record price in 2021, but during the end of the year, it again went down. The next three months are going to be very good for Ethereum. The price will get back to its highest in no time.

Several other coins will get back to their record prices or even cross their records in the next three months. If possible, you should start investing in these cryptocurrencies and see them increasing in the next three months. 2021 has been a good year for most of the cryptocurrencies. Just think well before you decide which is the right crypto for you. Rather, choose more than one coin if possible to balance the losses, in case if you face any. That is the right way to invest in any kind of currencies or stock.

