5 Annapolis Sights That Will Inspire You to Write

Anyone who has written anything will agree that writing is a complex task. Writers of novels and poems often talk about the struggle to find inspiration in order to write. However, whether you are writing a novel, poem, or academic essay, inspiration plays a rather significant role. If you are near Annapolis, Maryland trying to write an essay but struggling to do so, you may want to check out these places in Annapolis. You may just find the inspiration you need on one of these sights.

Searching For The Muse

When writers talk about inspiration, they often talk about their muse. They speak or struggle with their muse in order to create something beautiful and worthwhile. The muse, of course, is figurative. However, the process of searching and speaking with the muse often involves various rituals that differ from writer to writer.

Some writers prefer to walk around to find inspiration or clear their heads. Others read the words of great masters, listen to music, or admire a painting. Some writers have developed quirks when writing, such as writing only in coffee shops, writing only at a certain time, or listening to a specific song while writing.

As a student, you still have much to learn about your writing process and writing style. You can get essay service and learn from professional writers at https://www.customessaymeister.com/.

These five interesting and beautiful sites in Annapolis may inspire the writer in you

1. Helen Avalynne Tawes Garden

Within the Department of Natural Resources on Taylor Avenue sits the tranquil Helen Avalynne Tawes Garden. The garden was created in honor of its namesake, an avid horticulturist and the wife of former Governor Millard Tawes. This 5-acre garden features various plant life native to Maryland. Walk around the paths through tree groves, seasonal gardens, or a peaceful pond. The garden also has benches and picnic tables where you can sit to decompress or get to work on writing your essay.

The Helen A. Tawes Garden is a serene location filled with the sounds and sceneries of nature. It is quiet enough to let you be alone with your thoughts so you can reflect or process what you have researched. These beautiful vistas and the calming feeling of being surrounded by nature are surely enough to get you inspired to write.

The Helen A. Tawes Garden is open from sunrise to sundown every day.

2. Sandy Point State Park

Some writers prefer to hang out in crowded areas where they can observe people quietly. People-watching is a common practice among writers since it allows them to observe people and use those as inspiration for their writings. On the other hand, some writers simply like being alone around people because it allows them to think and focus.

If you are the type to enjoy being around people and nature, Sandy Point State Park is a great area to find inspiration for writing essays. This 786-acre shoreline along the Chesapeake Bay is a popular hang-out area among locals and tourists all year round. Aside from the beach area, the beach park also has picnic areas and two short hiking trails, which you could explore.

The park is open from 7 AM until dusk every day except on Christmas day, so you can work there almost any time you want.

3. Old Fox Books

Very close to St. Johns College is Old Fox Books. This eccentric bookstore is situated in a historic mercantile building along historic Maryland Avenue. Where else to get inspiration for essays than in a place filled with books? Explore the bookstore and dive into the words of people from history and contemporary times. Their words are sure to touch you.

Old Fox Books is not just an ordinary bookstore, however. Inside it is the Brown Mustache Coffeehouse, where patrons can sit and have coffee while reading a book. The coffee shop features an outdoor deck and garden as well. Try sitting in an outdoor garden, surrounded by the smell of coffee and books, and words are guaranteed to pour out of your mind.

Old Fox Books is open from 10 AM to 6 PM, but you can get started with your writing earlier at Brown Mustache Coffeehouse at 7 AM during the weekdays or 8 AM on weekends.

4. William Paca House and Gardens

Maryland is a historical state, and you can witness it through the numerous historic sites within Annapolis. William Paca is one of Maryland’s signers of the Declaration of Independence who also served as its third governor. Paca’s house is a Georgian mansion that was built in 1776. The beautiful mansion with its equally gorgeous garden was preserved and is open for visits and tours. If you are lacking in inspiration, you are welcome to experience history.

The William Paca House and Gardens is the place to explore 18th-century architecture and art. The house contains fully restored period pieces, while the garden features five terraces and a variety of plants and flowers that were originally maintained by its original inhabitants. After a visit to this lovely house, you will surely bring home the wisdom and courage of its revolutionary owner.

5. Annapolis Historic District

Annapolitans pride themselves on living in one of the oldest cities in the United States. It once was the nation’s capital before the title was transferred to DC. The Historic District includes Maryland State House, St. Anne’s Church, William Paca House and Gardens, and many other sites and structures that have been around since the early days of Annapolis.

Anyone can walk around the Annapolis Historic District aimlessly, letting their feet take them anywhere, or join a walking tour. A quick or long walk around the Annapolis Historic District is a great way to release stress and recharge your creativity. Take in the beauty of historic architecture and, perhaps, partake in some of the food there.

Final Thoughts

Staying cooped up in your dorm is not going to help you write an essay no matter how long you stay in front of your laptop. Sometimes, the most effective way to write is to step out and experience the world around you. There is certainly a lot to appreciate and inspire you within Annapolis. Give them a try the next time you need inspiration for your essay.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS