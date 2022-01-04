4 Townhomes Destroyed in Early Morning Annapolis Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that destroyed one townhome and damaged others leaving seven people displaced.

Just after 1:30 am on January 26, 2022, flames erupted from a townhome in the 1600 block of Elkwood Court in Annapolis (Broadneck peninsula). The homeowner was at work when her home surveillance camera detected motion coming from the rear of her house. She was able to view the camera from her cell phone and saw fire. The homeowner called her brother who is also a neighbor. The brother attempted to rescue a dog, but the fire was too large. 9-1-1 was called by the neighbors.

Fire department personnel arrived on location and found the townhouse to be fully involved with the bulk of the fire coming from the rear. A second alarm was requested and operations quickly became defensive for the origin home. The fire spread to three other homes, destroying them; and a partial loss of a fourth. A total of five adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.

A total of 58 firefighters responded from the Anne Arundel County, Annapolis, and Naval Academy Fire Departments. It took fifty minutes to place under control and one firefighter was slightly injured. There were no civilian injuries, although one dog was deceased.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. The estimated loss is $445,000.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB