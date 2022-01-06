200K Rapid At-Home COVID Test Kits Coming to Anne Arundel

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health (DOH) announced plans for the distribution of 200,000 rapid at-home COVID tests, including an allocation of 100,000 for Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS). The remainder will be distributed through a variety of equity-based channels, to help provide kits to residents and communities that have faced barriers to accessing kits through traditional means.

“Getting tests to our students, teachers, and staff will help prevent the spread of COVID in our schools,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “I want to thank Dr. George Arlotto and his team for working to distribute these tests as quickly as possible.”

Through the partnership with AACPS, the County will provide 100,000 tests, to be distributed to students, teachers, and staff throughout the system. AACPS is ordering and reimbursing the County with 100,000 tests, to help ensure the County meets its original goal of providing 200,000 total tests out through community distribution points.

“This initiative provides an excellent way for us to enhance access to hard-to-get test kits for our families, our students, and our employees,” said AACPS Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto. “Once the kits arrive, we will distribute them to our schools and offices to be sent home with students and provided to employees so that families can use them as needed.”

The remaining 100,000 tests the County will receive this week will be distributed through a variety of equity- and client-based channels, including libraries, faith-based organizations, DOH Health Ambassador partners, senior centers, homeless shelters, food pantries, and other organizations.

“For families and others who have barriers to getting tested, these at-home test kits will make it simple and quick to get tested,” Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said. “It’s a key part of keeping people safer and decreasing spread in our communities.”

While tests are distributed, County officials continue to encourage residents to get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible to protect against the spread and effects of COVID. To schedule your appointment today, go to www.aacounty.org/covidvax.

