Why Is Reggae Music So Popular Among Students?

At first, it seems hard to find the correct answer to the question, "Why do students listen to reggae?" because it seems it is all about the matter of taste, and there are no other secrets. Some people like to listen to classical music, others are fond of pop or hard rock, while someone else adores reggae. This music genre stands out from the rest with a range of special features, its atmosphere, and some famous singers, for example, Bob Marley.

It meets their rebellious spirit

It is not a secret that many young people are full of various aspirations and desires. They want to change the world and destroy outdated traditions and rules. Students are not afraid to make statements and fight for their rights, especially when it comes to oppression of their freedom and tastes. It is one of the reasons why they are attracted to reggae music and its rebellious lyrics that cover political and social issues. When you are passionate about a certain idea, you subconsciously like everything that supports your worldview and beliefs. It is not for nothing this music genre has affected other music directions and become a wonderful inspiration source for many singers and bands.

It stands out from other genres

You might have noticed the latest tendencies among young people that suggest self-expression and experiments with their appearance. Students are looking for everything that can give an inner response and help them look non-standard and cool to their peers. While pop and rock music genres have many things in common, reggae stands aside. Its tempo, instrumentation, and general rhythm sound completely different, so when a person hears some reggae, they will not confuse it with anything else. Young people also want to be unique in their styles, views, music, and even those who have nothing to do with Jamaica find this music cool. In other words, those who are progressively minded or pretend to be ones listen to reggae on an equal par with people who strive to emphasize their origin and authenticity.

It helps psyche yourself up to positive vibes

It is not a secret that many people associate reggae with smoking weed, and even though it is a cliché, this music genre really helps tune you into the right mood. Thus, many students turn on reggae when they want to distract themselves from everyday problems and feel high (even without a joint). Maybe it is all about its exotic Caribbean flavor and the special atmosphere that reggae creates. Today, you can find different variations of this genre depending on the country where it is produced. British reggae will differ from the one you can find in the USA or Africa since it is a huge, dynamic, and global music genre that can boast of various subgenres and movements worldwide. In short, reggae resembles a long-awaited vocation that brings happiness and positive vibes.

It combines different music genres

Even though reggae stands out from the rest, it represents an amazing combination of rock, jazz, hip-hop, and some stunning tropical vibes. In fact, it takes the best from each genre, so it is not surprising reggae has managed to gather a huge army of fans from all over the world. It is quality music that makes you relax, sing or at least murmur some words and melodies and, of course, dance a bit. Students like to hang out with friends somewhere in the fresh air, grab some beer and listen to this atmospheric music. Even though this genre can boast of many performers, the old-school “classical” singers still remain at the top, so it seems this music is immortal. It helps warm up on cold fall days and chill in summer because it moves you to a completely different place where everything happens the way you want it to. Thus, all these points make reggae attractive for young, open-minded, and freedom-loving young people who are not afraid to stand for their rights, love, and stay themselves no matter what.

