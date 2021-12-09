Where is CBD Legal?

Do you know what the difference is between CBD and THC or even cannabis as a whole? Do you know that CBD is legal in far more countries than products containing THC? There is a good reason for this.

CBD is a natural compound that has been reported to have significant health benefits. It can come in the form of a concentrate, cream, or edible, many of which are available for online purchase at Canna Cabana. CBD helps with chronic pain relief and inflammation without any psychoactive effects. CBD is legal in all 50 states, but there are some restrictions on how it can be sold.

For example, you cannot sell CBD products through Amazon or other online retailers because they do not allow cannabis sales on their sites due to federal law restrictions on interstate commerce for marijuana-based items. However, many brick-and-mortar stores offer CBD products so it’s easy to find them if you know where to look. If you want to know where you can buy CBD, where it is legal, here is what you need to know.

Australia

Australia, both a country and continent, is a place where it is known for the use of marijuana to be illegal, but for the use of CBD to be legal. While in most places around the world, CBD is legal for anyone of age to buy, when it comes to Australia, there are still some laws and restrictions around it.

CBD is legal in Australia but for very specific use. As of 2020, CBD is fully legal but only for medicinal purposes, and on top of that, you can only buy it with a medical prescription. Although it may be legal, it can only contain less than 2% of any other cannabinoids.

Unfortunately, this means that THC is not tolerated at all in Australia, and you cannot purchase, sell, or grow it for any kind of recreational purpose. Because CBD isn’t fully legal in Australia, you might find that it is quite difficult to buy it there.

Europe

Next up on our list, we have Europe. Europe is where cannabis first found a legal home and saw the development of many new products. In Europe, there are plenty of countries that have legalized the use of cannabis, especially CBD for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Europe is said to have a lot more relaxed policies when it comes to cannabis, and this makes it far easier to find CBD. In the UK you can only bring in CBD if it contains no trace of THC and must be safe for human consumption.

In Germany, CBD must contain less than0.2% THC and France has zero tolerance for THC. If you find yourself in the Netherlands, you can safely find and use CBD that contains up to 0.5% THC. With all of this said, CBD is legal in most places in Europe provided that you follow the countries guidelines.

Africa

When it comes to CBD’s legal status in Africa, it is hard to determine this as the CBD market in this continent is practically nonexistent. Cannabis is frequently consumed across the continent, but laws are still up in the air.

The one country that does have clarified laws on the use of cannabis and CBD, is South Africa. Here in South Africa, you can consume up to 20 milligrams of CBD a day given it contains less than 0.001% THC. You do not need any kind of medical certificate to purchase CBD as it can easily be found across the country.

North America

Similar to Europe, North America has very relaxed restrictions when it comes to the consumption of CBD. This does not include cannabis though. Almost every single state, except for 3, allow for the use of CBD.

CBD is legal to be used for both medicinal and recreational purposes too which makes it easy to find and get access to if you are looking for it. You do not need any kind of medical certificate.

Central America and South America

Central America, includes countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and El Salvador. It is quite unclear as to what the laws are in these countries when it comes to CBD, but it is legal for medicinal use.

Across these countries, laws state that CBD can’t contain more than 1% THC, and they have to be marked as hemp-derived products. All of these laws differ from country to country so make sure to do your research before you head over there.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS