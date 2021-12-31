What Led The News in 2021 for Eye On Annapolis?

Every December, we look at our analytics and assess our most popular stories of the year. What grabbed Eye On Annapolis readers’ attention in 2021?

2020 was no surprise, COVID led the way. And since we are still deep in the thick of it in 2021, we’d expect the same. But we were wrong. Maybe this is a sign we’re turning a corner?

Unfortunately, violence and the death of a local legend topped the charts for 2021. Here are our 15 top stories (in descending order) of the year. Have a gander and a click and take a walk down memory lane for 2021!

And what SHOULD have led the news? Well, this article of course, because sometimes, we just need to smile!

Well, with 2021 in the books (thankfully) we can look forward to a new year. We don’t know what is coming down the pike, but you can be sure that Eye On Annapolis will bring it to you.

And of course, I want to extend my thanks for reading, for listening to the Daily News Brief podcast, for subscribing to the weekly newsletter, and for following along on Facebook at All Annapolis and Twitter at @EyeOnAnnapolis.

Here’s to 2022–we have some surprises in store!!

