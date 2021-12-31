Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

What Led The News in 2021 for Eye On Annapolis?

| December 31, 2021, 10:28 AM

Every December, we look at our analytics and assess our most popular stories of the year. What grabbed Eye On Annapolis readers’ attention in 2021?

2020 was no surprise, COVID led the way. And since we are still deep in the thick of it in 2021, we’d expect the same. But we were wrong. Maybe this is a sign we’re turning a corner?

Unfortunately, violence and the death of a local legend topped the charts for 2021. Here are our 15 top stories (in descending order) of the year. Have a gander and a click and take a walk down memory lane for 2021!

  1. Annapolis Police Investigating Death of Woman Found Hanged From Tree on Belle Drive
  2. Parent Sexually Assaults Friend of Child at Sleepover
  3. OPINION: Annapolis Resident Asks “Where Are The Police?
  4. Graduate Hotel Guest, And Navy Football Mom, Killed by Stray Gunfire in Annapolis
  5. Carlester “Buckwheat” Smith, an Annapolis Icon, Passes Away
  6. BREAKING: Tornado Causes Significant Damage in Annapolis Area (IMAGES)
  7. Drivers Strike at Annapolis Bus Company Leaving Schools, Families in Lurch
  8. Man Shot While Driving On Ritchie Highway in Severna Park
  9. Severn Couple Killed in Fiery, Head~On Crash
  10. Fatal Severna Park Crash Claims Life of Crofton Man
  11. Annapolis Teen Drowns in Ocean City
  12. 18 Cancelled Bus Routes Hamper First Day of School in Anne Arundel County
  13. Comptroller to Process Stimulus Payments Immediately, Check Your Status Here
  14. Annapolis Town Center Is Making Big Changes
  15. Restaurants Propose Long-Term Closure of Market Space in Annapolis

And what SHOULD have led the news?  Well, this article of course, because sometimes, we just need to smile!

Well, with 2021 in the books (thankfully) we can look forward to a new year. We don’t know what is coming down the pike, but you can be sure that Eye On Annapolis will bring it to you.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

And of course, I want to extend my thanks for reading, for listening to the Daily News Brief podcast, for subscribing to the weekly newsletter, and for following along on Facebook at All Annapolis and Twitter at @EyeOnAnnapolis.

Here’s to 2022–we have some surprises in store!!

 

 

 

Lights On The Bay 2021

Category: Annapolis Gives, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake