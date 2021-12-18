Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County and Military Bowl Team Up Once Again

The Military Bowl Foundation is partnering with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County to ensure that fans traveling to the 2021 Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, have the opportunity to enjoy memorable experiences while visiting the National Capital Region.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County has designed a series of itineraries for both fans visiting from out of town as well as locals looking to discover a day of fun. These itineraries can also be found on the Military Bowl mobile app, which can be downloaded at https://militarybowl.link/app.

These itineraries include:

The BWI Brewery Trail: If you’re looking for a reason to roam outside of historic Annapolis, check out the BWI Brewery trail with four great breweries all within a 30-minute drive of Maryland’s capital.

Walkable Downtown: Annapolis is consistently ranked one of America’s most walkable towns for good reason. This quaint, historic, waterfront town has changed little since its inception in the mid-17th century.

History in Annapolis: Are you a history buff? If so, you’ve come to the right place! As our nation’s first peacetime capital, you could say our nation took its first breath in Annapolis when the Treaty of Paris was ratified here – officially ending the Revolutionary War.

Chesapeake Cuisine: Annapolis and Anne Arundel County are full of the Bay’s Bounty! Savor the flavors all year long with our guide to delectable seafood and waterside eateries and experience it for yourself.

Individuals who are looking for additional things to do and see while in Annapolis are invited to explore the Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County website.

“The Military Bowl provides a welcome boost to the local economy as Annapolis winds down from the holidays and gears up for the legislative session in January,” Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County Executive Director Kristen Pironis said. “The thousands of fans who come to town dine in our restaurants, shop in our stores and galleries, and spend the night at our bed and breakfasts and hotels. In addition to creating a positive economic impact, the visitors become goodwill ambassadors for Annapolis and Anne Arundel County in their own hometowns. No matter what happens on the field, it’s a win for the city and county.”

This year’s Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO, matches Boston College and East Carolina on Monday, December 27, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. ET and televised on ESPN. Tickets are on sale now. Proceeds from the Bowl benefit the USO and Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s retreat for wounded, ill and injured service members, their families and caregivers.

“Annapolis is perhaps the most unique host city of any bowl game and we are thrilled to work with Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County to showcase all that this historic town has to offer,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “Year after year, guests tell us what an amazing time they have discovering Annapolis and the surrounding area and these itineraries are one more way to help Military Bowl fans have an amazing experience.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports