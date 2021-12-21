THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
VIBE: New Music and Performance Venue Coming to Annapolis Town Center

| December 21, 2021, 12:27 PM

Vibe AnnapolisAnnapolis Town Center has undergone numerous changes throughout the last few years. From outdoor gathering areas to artistic expressions, and easily accessible thruways. Even now, the property is receiving an expanded East Village park that will host an outdoor entertainment pavilion and an Ice Rink in the winter months (set to open in late 2022). As the new year approaches, the Town Center will welcome VIBE Annapolis Live Music, Food & Drink, and Justmanes Hair Salon.

VIBE Annapolis Live Music, Food & Drink. This multi-use concert and venue space will host show-stopping entertainment from touring acts to comedians. This 10,000-square-foot venue can hold up to 400 people and features a built-in performance stage with state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, two large bars serving up creative cocktails, and a full catering kitchen with event planning services. *

Also offering an elevated experience is Justmanes, a brand of Hair Empire LLC,  is a quality salon boasting excellent service, talented professionals, and the latest in hair care products. Their goal is to make every client look and feel beautiful about themselves, day in and day out. This up-and-coming beauty salon will add to the Town Center’s diverse selection of self-care tenants, providing the local community with the much-needed escape from the stresses of everyday life.

“This is all about experiential stamina – especially in a time where e-commerce is growing annually,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of the Annapolis Town Center.  “We want our center to be engaging, to be fun, to be convenient, and to be exciting. What better way than by introducing new tenants that will make you want to spend your time with us; from dining to entertainment and shopping to self-care.”

