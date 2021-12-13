US News & World Report: AAMC is Tops in Maternity Care

U.S. News & World Report has named Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) as High Performing in its inaugural edition of the Best Hospitals for Maternity Care. Out of the 2,700 hospitals nationwide that offer maternity services, the publication recognized 237 hospitals.

“Our families deserve the best and this award reaffirms our commitment to providing high-quality care,” said Sherry Perkins, president of Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. “I applaud our physicians, nurse midwives, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and the entire team for their hard work and dedication to the patients we serve.”

U.S. News & World Report reviewed clinical and quality data from 2019 relating to maternity care for uncomplicated pregnancies. The publication evaluated five key areas, including C-section rates, newborn complications, the rate of breastfeeding, scheduled early deliveries, and the option for vaginal birth following previous cesareans.

“We are honored U.S. News is recognizing LHAAMC for its inaugural list for Best Hospitals for Maternity Care,” said Monica Jones, chair of Luminis Health Women’s and Children’s services. “When families enter our hospital, they can take comfort in knowing that our dedicated professionals will deliver their baby with the utmost quality and personalized care.”

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB