UPDATE: County Revises Locations, Times for Free COVID-19 Test Kits

| December 21, 2021, 10:23 PM

COVID Test Kit 2

UPDATE: We confirmed with the County’s Director of Communications that the below locations will be the ONLY locations where tests will be available. The libraries are no longer distributing them.


This is an update to an earlier article. According to this information from the County, many locations have been eliminated including the libraries. We are trying to determine if the libraries are still a distribution point.

Anne Arundel County announced changes to test kit distribution locations and hours, as demand for the free rapid at-home test kits provided by the County surged.

“I want to thank our staff and our public and private sector partners for helping make these test kits available across the county,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “To keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday, please – get tested. Get vaccinated. Get boosted.”

The Arc of Central Maryland

The County began providing free rapid at-home test kits today, distributing the kits at a variety of public and private sector locations across the county. With demand surging, the County announced changes to locations and availability, as supply remains very limited.

Kits will be distributed while supplies last, with a new limit of two boxes per household. County officials urged residents not to call emergency service lines or fire or police districts directly – all kits are offered while supplies last, and kits will not be held or reserved.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The locations for distribution are as follows:

  • Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel, 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Kits will be distributed from 12pm- 5pm starting Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday Dec. 24, while supplies last. Operations will resume on Monday, Dec. 27, with the intention of running through Thursday, Dec. 30. Residents can enter using the outside ramp to the event center located on the Hotel side of the building.
  • Annapolis Mall, 2002 Annapolis Mall, Annapolis. Tests will be available in the management office starting Wednesday, December 22nd from 10am-4pm.
  • Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover. Kits may be picked up at guest services or the mall office.
  • Maryland City Volunteer Fire Department, 3498 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel. Kits will be distributed from 10am-6pm or until supplies run out  on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
  • Anne Arundel County Police Department. Kits will be distributed from 6pm-9pm on Wednesday, Dec. 22, through Thursday, Dec. 23.
    • Northern District Police Station, 939 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
    • Southern District Police Station 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
    • Eastern District Police Station, 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
    • Western District Police Station, 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

For updated information on where to obtain test kits, visit www.aacounty.org/covidtestkits . For information on where to get vaccination or booster appointments, go to www.aahealth.org/covidvax .

