Two Teens Steal Car, Fire Shots at Owner, and Ram Police Car Before Being Arrested

The victim of a stolen car got more than he bargained for when the two teens that stole it started shooting at him in a Glen Burnie neighborhood.

On December 22, 2021, at approximately 9:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for a report of a stolen auto in the 7200 block of Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. The victim reported a male got into her white 2016 Honda Accord, which was unsecured and running and drove off.

The victim called her husband who was able to determine the location of the vehicle using a tracking system. The husband located the vehicle, which was still occupied, in the area of Furnace Avenue and Margate Drive in Glen Burnie. He followed the vehicle to the area of Leymar Drive and Margate Drive where occupants of the stolen vehicle began firing rounds at him. He was not struck.

The husband called 911 to update responding officers with the stolen vehicle’s location. The vehicle was located in the 3500 block of Potee Road, where the stolen vehicle then attempted to flee, striking a police vehicle in the process. No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

After the collision, the two occupants got out of the Honda and ran. After a brief foot pursuit, both suspects, who are 16-year-old juveniles, were taken into custody. One was found to be in possession of approximately 40 grams of suspected marijuana. The other was found to be in possession of approximately 10 grams of suspected marijuana. A Bersa .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a Springfield 9mm semi-automatic pistol, and a Ruger .22 caliber LR rifle were recovered from the stolen vehicle.

A canvas of the neighborhood where the gunshots were fired revealed a residence in the 300 block of Margate Drive was damaged from a projectile. Several spent shell casings were found on the roadway.

