Two Teens Arrested After Trespassing at Southern High With Concealed Knife

| December 09, 2021, 03:29 PM

On December 9, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Southern High School for a trespassing/weapons violation.

School employees were alerted that there may have been a male juvenile on campus who did not attend the school, armed with a knife.

School employees located the juvenile and confirmed he did not attend Southern High School. As he was being escorted to the office, he tried to run but was apprehended. The School Resource Officer was on scene and additional officers responded as a precaution.

The male juvenile was found to be in possession of pepper spray and a smoking device with suspected marijuana residue. He entered the school with a female companion who is enrolled in Southern High School, she was found to be in possession of a knife. Both juveniles were charged accordingly.

Police say that no one was threatened with a knife or pepper spray. This incident is still under investigation and if anyone has any information, please call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

As a precaution, the school went into a lockdown for a brief period of time. The situation was explained to parents in a letter posted on the website.

