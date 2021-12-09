THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Two Elderly Residents Die in Overnight Pasadena Fire

| December 09, 2021, 07:46 AM

Two elderly residents died in an overnight fire in the Rock Anna community in Pasadena.

At about 12:30 am on Thursday, December 9, 2021, a 911 call was received from a resident of a home in the 1300 block of Thomas Road in Pasadena reporting that the house was filled with smoke and that they and another occupant could not escape.<

Firefighters arrived and found smoke coming from the eaves on all four sides of the one-story, single-family dwelling.

Firefighters immediately made entry to rescue the trapped occupants. They were removed from the home, and their medical care was turned over to paramedics already on the scene.

Efforts to resuscitate the two occupants, a male, and a female, both estimated to be in their 70s, were not successful and they were declared deceased on the scene.

Paramedics transported two firefighters with minor injuries to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

The fire appears to have started accidentally in the kitchen of the single-story residence. A total of 45 firefighters responded and it took one hour to control the blaze.<

The fire remains under investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

This is the first fatal fire of 2021 in Anne Arundel County.

