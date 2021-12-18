Traffic Disruptions Anticipated for Miracle on Annapolis Street and Military Bowl

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton matches Boston College against East Carolina at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on December 27, 2021.

Motorists and residents should plan for traffic impacts and road closures associated with both the pregame parade (10 a.m. on Monday, December 27) from City Dock to the stadium and the game (kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. also on Monday). The “Miracle on Annapolis Street” block party will take place in West Annapolis on Sunday, December 26, with the Budweiser Clydesdales, plus food, drinks, and family-friendly activities.

MIRACLE ON ANNAPOLIS STREET ON DEC. 26

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visit the Budweiser Clydesdales, food trucks, vendors, games, activities, and more for adults and children on Annapolis Street in West Annapolis (across Rowe Blvd. from Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium). The Clydesdales arrive at 11 a.m. hitched to the iconic Budweiser wagon. Families are encouraged to station themselves along the parade route in West Annapolis to see the horses up close with bells ringing, heads tossing and the Annapolis Police Department leading the parade. At 3 p.m., the horses return to their stable for much-needed rest and relaxation. For details visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/624963095193593.

MILITARY BOWL PARADE AT 10 A.M. ON DEC. 27

Gameday begins with the 2021 Military Bowl Parade at 10 a.m. through the streets of historic Annapolis. Annapolis Police will have rolling road closures as the parade makes its way through City streets. The parade will begin at City Dock and end at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

The parade features crowd favorite, the Budweiser Clydesdales, as well as college marching bands, civic organizations, military-themed groups, color guards, youth clubs, and several recipients of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor presented for personal acts of valor above and beyond the call of duty.

Parade route: Begin at Dock Street at City Dock; Left onto Randall Street; Right onto Main Street; Right onto Church Circle; Right onto West Street; Right onto Calvert Street; Left onto Northwest Street which turns into Rowe Boulevard; Left onto Taylor Avenue; and end at the stadium.

The Miracle on Annapolis Street, the Military Bowl Parade, and the Military Bowl Tailgate Festival, beginning at 10 a.m. in the stadium parking lot on game day, are all open to the public with free admission.

MILITARY BOWL FOOTBALL GAME AT 2:30 ON DEC. 27

The Military Bowl presented by Peraton, benefiting the USO begins with a 2:30 kick-off. This year’s Military Bowl is a match-up between Boston College and East Carolina. For details or to purchase tickets, visit www.militarybowl.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports